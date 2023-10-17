逸耘居

落基山脉北部的亚高山森林具有抗火能力

By加布里埃尔博塔

17月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study led by a postdoctoral researcher at the North Central Climate Adaptation Center (NC CASC) has revealed the resilience of subalpine forests in the Northern Rockies to wildfires. The study analyzed lake sediment cores from a subalpine lake in Montana, providing insights into the recovery of these forests over a period of 4,800 years.

Contrary to expectations, the study found that there was no clear difference in ecosystem responses to past fires based on the wet or dry climate periods. Instead, the researchers observed a high degree of variability within the records, which had not been previously demonstrated.

The research raises questions about the future resilience of these forests in the face of climate change. With increasingly warmer temperatures and drier conditions, the current climate conditions are moving beyond the range of variability experienced in recent millennia.

Traditionally, scientists have relied on tree-ring records to understand the history of fire in forests. However, subalpine forests experience fires infrequently, with average intervals ranging from 100 to 250+ years. These fires often result in the death of most trees, along with the loss of historical records stored within the trees.

To overcome this limitation, the researchers turned to lake sediment cores as natural archives. These cores provide records that date back thousands of years compared to the centuries documented by tree rings. The sediment contains indicators of past ecosystems, such as pollen and charcoal.

This study builds upon previous research that created long-term records for subalpine lakes in Montana and Idaho, revealing a comprehensive landscape history of fire in the region. The findings suggest that the current fire activity is still within the range of variability experienced over the past 2,500 years.

Although the subalpine forests in the Northern Rockies have shown resilience to fire in the past, it is expected that ongoing climate change will lead to more widespread burning. This trend has already been observed in other regions, such as the southern Rocky Mountains.

Further research is needed to understand how these forests will adapt to future fire regimes and the potential impacts on their ecological dynamics.

Source: University of Colorado at Boulder

