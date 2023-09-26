逸耘居

新的历史性发现：詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜捕获有史以来最远的爱因斯坦环

By罗伯特·安德鲁

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新的历史性发现：詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜捕获有史以来最远的爱因斯坦环

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made an incredible discovery, capturing an Einstein ring that is the farthest example ever observed. This rare phenomenon, predicted by Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, occurs when the gravity of a massive foreground object distorts the space-time around it, causing light from more distant objects to appear curved and warped when observed from Earth.

The newly discovered Einstein ring, named JWST-ER1, is located a staggering 21 billion light-years away and surrounds a dense galaxy that remains shrouded in mystery. Typically, gravitationally lensed objects form arcs or partial rings, but a true Einstein ring forms a complete circle, which only happens when the distant object, foreground object, and observer are perfectly aligned.

JWST-ER1 is composed of two parts: JWST-ER1g, a compact galaxy serving as the foreground object, and JWST-ER1r, the light from a more distant galaxy that forms the luminous ring. JWST-ER1g is about 17 billion light-years away from Earth, while JWST-ER1r is an additional 4 billion light-years distant. This discovery surpasses the previous record of the farthest detected lensing object, which was approximately 14.7 billion light-years away.

The complete ring of JWST-ER1 allowed researchers to calculate the mass of the lensing galaxy by studying the amount of space-time distortion it caused. The findings revealed that the galaxy possesses a mass equivalent to about 650 billion suns, making it unusually dense for its size. Although some of this extra mass can be attributed to dark matter, which makes up the majority of matter in the universe, there still remains unexplained mass that cannot be accounted for by stars or dark matter alone.

Scientists speculate that these ancient, equally dense galaxies may possess a higher amount of dark matter or a greater number of small-mass stars compared to younger galaxies. However, further research is necessary to shed light on this intriguing mystery.

The discovery of the JWST-ER1 Einstein ring adds to the growing list of groundbreaking observations made by the James Webb Space Telescope. This cutting-edge instrument has not only captured the most distant star ever detected but has also provided invaluable insights into the universe’s oldest galaxies using gravitational lensing. As we eagerly await more discoveries, the JWST continues to push the boundaries of human knowledge and understanding of the cosmos.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

