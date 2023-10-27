逸耘居

了解海葵在深海热液喷口生存的遗传适应

Deep-sea hydrothermal vents are one of the most extreme and inhospitable environments on Earth. Yet, many fascinating and unique organisms have adapted to thrive in these harsh conditions. A recent study published in Science Advances has shed light on the genetic adaptations of a particular species of sea anemone, Alvinactis idsseensis sp. nov., that allows it to survive near deep-sea hydrothermal vents.

Previous research has shown that living near hydrothermal vents requires adaptations to extreme pressure, darkness, high temperatures, and toxic chemical emissions. The researchers aimed to gain a deeper understanding of these adaptations by studying the genes of sea creatures that inhabit this environment.

Focused on A. idsseensis, a dominant species of sea anemone found near hydrothermal vents, the researchers conducted a genomic analysis of the creature. One notable finding was that the anemone possessed 13 mitochondrial permeability transition (MTP) genes. These genes are involved in detoxifying heavy metals and help organisms metabolize such toxins.

To investigate the protective role of these genes, the researchers introduced two of them into yeast samples and exposed them to high levels of manganese. The experiment revealed that the genes indeed provided protection against metal poisoning, highlighting their importance in the survival of sea anemones in hydrothermal environments.

These findings contribute to our understanding of the fascinating adaptations exhibited by organisms in extreme habitats. By studying the genes of sea anemones, researchers can uncover valuable insights into the mechanisms that enable life to persist in the deep sea. This knowledge may have broader implications for understanding the limits of life on our planet and potentially uncovering novel strategies for coping with environmental challenges.

常见问题

Q: What is a hydrothermal vent?

A: A hydrothermal vent is a fissure in the seafloor that releases hot, mineral-rich fluids into the surrounding water due to volcanic activity.

Q: How do organisms survive near hydrothermal vents?

A: Organisms that inhabit hydrothermal vents have developed various adaptations to withstand the extreme conditions, including specialized enzymes to metabolize toxins, heat-resistant proteins, and unique physiological mechanisms.

Q: Why study sea anemones?

A: Sea anemones are interesting subjects for research as they represent a unique group of organisms that have successfully adapted to diverse environments, including hydrothermal vents. By studying their genes, scientists can gain insights into the genetic basis of these adaptations.

