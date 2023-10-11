逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究发现不会飞的竹节虫可以通过鸟类传播克服地理障碍

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11月 2023日，XNUMX
研究发现不会飞的竹节虫可以通过鸟类传播克服地理障碍

A new study from Kobe University suggests that flightless stick insects are able to overcome vast geographical obstacles through bird dispersal of their eggs. While previous lab experiments had hinted at this possibility, genetic analysis of natural populations in Japan now supports this idea.

Flightless stick insects are distributed across wide distances and geographical features that would normally impede the expansion of flightless animals. It has been hypothesized that their eggs may be dispersed by birds that feed on gravid (pregnant) females, just as many plant species rely on birds to eat their seeds and disperse them through their digestive tracts.

The researchers focused on Ramulus mikado, a common stick insect species in Japan, to test this theory. They analyzed the relationship patterns of different populations and found a correlation between genetic differences and geographical distances. This suggests that some stick insect eggs are able to survive the digestive tracts of birds and be dispersed over long distances.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, revealed examples of closely related genes that were geographically separated by hundreds of kilometers and geographical features that flightless insects would typically be unable to overcome. This indicates the occurrence of passive long-distance genetic dispersal, where a few flightless insects must have been transported from place to place by birds consuming their eggs.

The unique ability of stick insects to produce viable eggs without fertilization, known as parthenogenesis, plays a crucial role in this method of dispersal. Most insect species rely on fertilized eggs, but in stick insects, females can produce viable eggs without mating.

While this method of dispersal is not observed in other insects, it highlights the remarkable adaptability of flightless stick insects. The survival of their eggs after passing through the digestive tracts of birds allows them to overcome geographical barriers and expand their populations over wide distances.

来源：
– “Flightless stick insects overcome mountain passes, oceans, and deserts” by Suetsugu, K. et al. Published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B. DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2021.1859

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论