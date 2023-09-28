逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

达特茅斯研究人员使用计算机建模来确定恐龙灭绝的原因

By罗伯特·安德鲁

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
达特茅斯研究人员使用计算机建模来确定恐龙灭绝的原因

Dartmouth researchers have developed a new computer modeling approach to determine the cause of the mass extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs and many other species 66 million years ago. The study aims to resolve the debate on whether the extinction was caused by a giant asteroid impact or volcanic eruptions.

The researchers utilized interconnected processors to analyze geological and climate data in reverse, pinpointing the events and conditions leading up to the extinction event. By using a carbon-cycle model and statistics, the processors worked together to find a scenario that matches the outcome found in the fossil record.

The model evaluated over 300,000 possible scenarios of carbon dioxide emissions, sulfur dioxide output, and biological productivity before and after the extinction event. Through machine learning, the processors revised and recalculated their conclusions until they reached a scenario consistent with the fossil record.

The research team discovered that the emissions from the Deccan Traps, volcanic eruptions in western India, alone could have been enough to trigger the extinction event. The Deccan Traps are estimated to have released massive amounts of carbon dioxide and sulfur into the atmosphere over nearly 1 million years.

While a large asteroid impact known as Chicxulub is considered a significant factor in the extinction event, the model suggests that the emissions from the Deccan Traps were sufficient to cause global extinction.

The study provides independent estimation of volcanic emissions based on the evidence of their environmental effects. The model also identified a drop in organic carbon accumulation in the deep ocean during the time of the asteroid impact, likely due to the demise of numerous species.

Overall, the research highlights the importance of volcanic emissions as a contributing factor to mass extinctions in Earth’s history. The findings emphasize the need to consider multiple causes when studying major geological events.

来源：
– “A Bayesian inversion for emissions and export productivity across the end-Cretaceous boundary” – Science journal

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

2023 年太空发射记录和机器人太空探索亮点

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

NASA 实习计划：开启您的科学与工程职业生涯

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

中国将于6年发射嫦娥六号月球探测器

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

2023 年太空发射记录和机器人太空探索亮点

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

NASA 实习计划：开启您的科学与工程职业生涯

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

中国将于6年发射嫦娥六号月球探测器

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

ISRO 负责人表示，Chandrayaan-3：Vikram 着陆器和 Pragyan 漫游车处于睡眠模式

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论