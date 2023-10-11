逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究探索星系 NGC 6946 中的大规模湍流

By罗伯特·安德鲁

11月 2023日，XNUMX
研究探索星系 NGC 6946 中的大规模湍流

Astronomers from India have conducted a study to investigate the large-scale turbulence in the interstellar medium (ISM) of the spiral galaxy NGC 6946. The results of this study, published on the pre-print server arXiv, provide insight into the nature of this phenomenon.

Turbulence in the ISM plays a crucial role in various processes such as star formation, the stability of molecular clouds, and the behavior of cosmic rays. Despite numerous studies, the mechanism responsible for generating this turbulence remains poorly understood.

NGC 6946 is a bright spiral galaxy located approximately 19.2 million light years away. The researchers analyzed data from the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) and The HI Nearby Galaxy Survey (THINGS) to gain a closer look at the turbulence in NGC 6946. They used the visibility moment estimator (VME) to measure the neutral atomic hydrogen (HI) column density and line of sight turbulent velocity power spectrum.

The findings of the study reveal the presence of a large-scale energy cascade in the disk of NGC 6946. The power law indices indicate that the turbulence-driving mechanism in this galaxy is a combination of compressive and solenoidal forcing. The researchers believe that the magnetic field of NGC 6946, particularly the inter-arm magnetic fields known as magnetic arms, plays a significant role in driving the large-scale turbulence. These magnetic structures are thought to be a result of turbulent dynamics in the disk.

The authors of the study note the importance of conducting further investigations into the nature of turbulence in the ISM. They suggest measuring the turbulence cascade in a larger number of galaxies and interpreting the results with numerical simulations to enhance our understanding.

来源：
– Meera Nandakumar et al, Large-scale turbulence cascade in the spiral galaxy NGC 6946, arXiv (2023). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2310.02661
– Phys.org

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

女性在短期关系中更喜欢体力，但为了长期成功更喜欢幽默感

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

安全观看和拍摄日环食指南

13月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

太空中的卫星：对射电天文学的威胁以及我们与宇宙的联系

13月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

荧光用于测量暴露于臭氧的大豆的应激水平

13月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论