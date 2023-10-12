逸耘居

科学

12月 2023日，XNUMX
利用太阳诱导叶绿素荧光测量臭氧对大豆植物的影响

Researchers from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and the USDA Agricultural Research Service have utilized solar-induced chlorophyll fluorescence (SIF) to examine the impact of elevated ozone (O3) on soybean plants. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Botany, aims to understand how air pollutants, such as ozone, affect crops and the world’s food supply.

SIF measurements have become an important tool in detecting plant stress over the past decade. Plants absorb sunlight for photosynthesis, and the excess energy is released as heat and a faint glow called fluorescence, which is invisible to the human eye. Researchers have used SIF to study photosynthetic processes and evaluate the effects of factors like carbon dioxide (CO2) and temperature on plants.

In this study, the team used SIF to measure the impact of high levels of ozone on soybean plants. Ozone is a damaging air pollutant that poses a significant cost to farmers. The researchers conducted the experiment at the SoyFACE facility, which allows them to study the effects of ozone pollution in the field. Portable spectroscopic systems were used to measure SIF levels in both control plots and plots with elevated ozone.

The results showed that increased ozone levels led to a decrease in SIF, indicating plant stress. The researchers also measured other aspects of photosynthesis, such as electron transport and leaf-gas exchange, alongside SIF. The decrease in SIF confirmed that it serves as a reliable indicator of stress.

One of the advantages of SIF is its scalability. The researchers are currently exploring the use of SIF at a larger scale, with the goal of tracking photosynthesis in regions around the world using satellites. Understanding the mechanistic relationship between SIF and photosynthesis is essential for using this method on a regional or global scale.

By using SIF to monitor photosynthesis and plant growth, farmers can estimate crop yield and make informed decisions about agricultural practices. This research contributes to our understanding of how air pollutants affect crops and provides valuable insights for sustainable food production.

来源：
– Dynamite News: “Researchers use SIF to measure effect of elevated ozone on soybean plants”
– Journal of Experimental Botany: “Solar-Induced Chlorophyll Fluorescence as an Indicator of Stress in Crops”

