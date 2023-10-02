逸耘居

使用深度学习来理解极端事件

By罗伯特·安德鲁

2月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study conducted by researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Engineering and Computer Science has explored the use of deep learning techniques to better understand and explain extreme events in fluid dynamics. Extreme events such as floods, heavy downpours, and tornados can have a significant impact on scientific problems and practical situations, making it crucial to unveil their underlying causes.

Turbulent flows, characterized by irregular and unpredictable patterns, form the basis of extreme events. These flows exhibit a wide range of behaviors and have proven challenging to understand through traditional equations. To overcome this difficulty, the research team utilized a computer-vision deep learning technique and adapted it for nonlinear analysis of extreme events in wall-bounded turbulent flows.

The team employed a neural network architecture called Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) to estimate the relative intensity of ejection structures within turbulent flow simulations. The CNN was trained without prior knowledge of the underlying flow dynamics. The researchers found that their modified CNN, coupled with a multi-layer technique called GradCAM, was effective in identifying and explaining the sources of extreme events.

The study’s findings demonstrate the potential of deep learning in analyzing nonlinear correlations and identifying salient spatial features in turbulent flow data. By understanding and controlling turbulent flows, various practical applications can be realized, such as reducing drag on ships and increasing efficiency in utility infrastructure.

The results of this study contribute to the broader understanding of wall-bounded turbulent flows using deep learning techniques. The modified CNN-GradCAM framework is applicable to other scientific domains, where identifying the spatial dynamics governing critical phenomena is challenging. Overall, this research opens new avenues for studying and predicting extreme events using data-driven approaches.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

