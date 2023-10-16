逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新研究揭示了神经网络中特殊的“不变性”

By罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
新研究揭示了神经网络中特殊的“不变性”

Summary: A new study from MIT neuroscientists has found that deep neural networks, known as computational models, often respond in the same way to images or words that have no resemblance to the target. When these models were used to generate an image or word that they responded to in the same way as a specific input, such as a picture of a bear, most of them generated images or sounds unrecognizable to human observers. This suggests that these models build up their own idiosyncratic “invariances” and respond the same way to stimuli with very different features. The researchers believe that these findings provide a new way to evaluate how well these models mimic human sensory perception.

The research team trained deep neural networks to analyze millions of inputs and learn common features that allow them to classify objects or words as accurately as humans. When humans perform classification tasks, they learn to disregard features that are not relevant to an object’s core identity through invariance. The team sought to determine if these trained neural networks develop similar invariances.

To test this, the researchers used the models to generate stimuli that produce the same response within the model as an example stimulus given by the researchers. These stimuli, known as “model metamers,” were often unrecognizable to human observers. The images appeared as random pixels and the sounds resembled unintelligible noise. The images synthesized by the models were not classified in the same category as the original target example by humans.

The findings suggest that the models have developed their own idiosyncratic invariances, different from those found in human perceptual systems. Each model appeared to develop unique invariances, resulting in stimuli being perceived as the same despite their differences to the human eye.

The researchers also discovered that adversarial training, a technique used to combat the limitation of object recognition models, can make the models’ metamers slightly more recognizable to humans. However, the metamers were still not as recognizable as the original stimuli.

These findings offer a new understanding of how these neural networks function and emphasize the importance of evaluating how well they mimic human perception. This research could contribute to the development of more accurate computational models of human sensory systems.

来源：
– Jenelle Feather PhD ’22, Guillaume Leclerc, Aleksander Mądry, and Josh McDermott. Nature Neuroscience (2021). “Individually trained deep neural networks exhibit idiosyncratic invariance to visual and audio metamers.”

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

美国宇航局的航天飞机发现：探索和发现的遗产

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

利用铁电实现先进电子和数据存储的新方法

16月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

案例研究：缺乏沟通和监控导致患者死亡

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

美国宇航局的航天飞机发现：探索和发现的遗产

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

利用铁电实现先进电子和数据存储的新方法

16月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

案例研究：缺乏沟通和监控导致患者死亡

16月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

解开量子之谜：二维半导体物理的新见解

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论