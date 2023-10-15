逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

科学家发现超离子冰的新相，为冰巨星的磁场提供了线索

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

15月 2023日，XNUMX
科学家发现超离子冰的新相，为冰巨星的磁场提供了线索

Scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery in our understanding of superionic ice, a unique form of ice that exists under extreme pressures and temperatures within planets like Uranus and Neptune. This exotic ice is both solid and liquid at the same time, and it plays a crucial role in shaping the magnetic fields of these ice giants.

In the latest study, researchers at Stanford University and the Stanford Linear Accelerator Center laboratory in California conducted experiments to explore the properties of superionic ice. By subjecting thin layers of water to intense laser beams and creating extreme pressure and high temperatures, they were able to observe a previously unknown phase of superionic ice.

This new phase, called Ice XIX, has a body-centered cubic structure and exhibits higher conductivity than the previously observed Ice XVIII. Conductivity is important because it is responsible for generating magnetic fields. The researchers proposed that the presence of a layer of superionic ice similar to Ice XIX in the interiors of ice giants like Neptune would lead to the creation of complex and multipolar magnetic fields.

The magnetic fields of Uranus and Neptune have long puzzled scientists due to their unusual characteristics. The discovery of Ice XIX provides a possible explanation for these strange magnetic fields. It suggests that if the interiors of ice giants contain layers of superionic ice with varying conductivities, the interaction between the outer liquid layer and these different superionic layers would lead to the formation of multipolar magnetic fields.

This study adds to our understanding of the role of superionic ice in shaping the interiors and magnetic fields of ice giants. Further research in this field is crucial for unraveling the mysteries of these distant planets and deepening our knowledge of planetary dynamics.

来源：
– 科学报告

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

天文学家研究宇宙墓地中的死星

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

反向 pH 依赖性荧光蛋白：界面质子动力学实时可视化工具

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

管理 Cookie 同意首选项的重要性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

天文学家研究宇宙墓地中的死星

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

反向 pH 依赖性荧光蛋白：界面质子动力学实时可视化工具

15月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

管理 Cookie 同意首选项的重要性

15月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

小学助教因缺乏周末治疗而中风去世

15月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论