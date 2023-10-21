逸耘居

科学

老年人的阻力训练：提高生活质量并防止肌肉流失

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

21月 2023日，XNUMX
As we age, it becomes increasingly important to prioritize physical fitness and health in order to maintain our ability to perform everyday tasks without feeling physically exhausted. Staying physically active as we get older not only improves our quality of life but also allows us to continue creating special memories with our loved ones. One effective method of maintaining physical function and preventing age-related muscle loss is resistance training.

Resistance training, also known as strength training, involves performing exercises that challenge the muscles to overcome resistance. It can take various forms and can be personalized to suit an individual’s needs as they age. Incorporating resistance training into our exercise routine can help combat the natural decline in muscle function and mass that occurs with age, known as sarcopenia. Sarcopenia is associated with an increased risk of falling, cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease, and other health issues.

Recent research suggests that low muscle strength is a significant contributing factor to sarcopenia. Therefore, implementing a proper resistance-training program that focuses on improving strength is essential in combating or reversing this decline. Regularly strength training with moderate to heavy weights has been shown to be effective in preventing sarcopenia and is considered safe when done correctly. However, it is important to seek guidance from qualified professionals, such as personal trainers or strength and conditioning specialists, to ensure proper form and technique.

According to the National Strength and Conditioning Association, older adults should engage in strength training two to three days per week. Workouts should include exercises involving multiple joints per major muscle group, with six to 12 repetitions per set. The intensity should be set between 50% to 85% of the individual’s one-repetition maximum. Resting for two to three minutes between sets is recommended, allowing sufficient recovery time. It is suggested that older adults perform this program two to three days per week, with 24 to 48 hours between sessions.

Implementing a resistance-training program tailored to your own needs and goals can significantly enhance strength and promote healthy muscle and bone maintenance as you age. While the above guidelines provide a framework, consulting with a professional will allow for a more personalized exercise program. Prioritizing resistance training not only strengthens muscles but also improves overall quality of life and vitality in aging adults.

来源：
Resistance training can take many forms. Jamie Grill/Tetra Images via Getty Images.
Gillen, Z. (2021). Hesitant about Resistance Training as You Age? Here’s What You Need to Know. Retrieved from [source].

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

