科学

NASA 开始 SLS 火箭发动机 RS-25 系列测试

加布里埃尔博塔

3月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA has commenced a new test series for the RS-25 engines on October 5th as part of the final certification testing before production of an updated version of the engines for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket. These engines will play a crucial role in powering the Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.
The test series will consist of 12 tests that are scheduled to take place until 2024 at the Fred Haise Test Stand located at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. The purpose of these tests is to certify the new design of the RS-25 engines, which will make them even more powerful. The tests are an essential step for Aerojet Rocketdyne, the lead contractor for the SLS engines, to produce engines for the SLS rocket, starting with Artemis V.
Each Artemis mission will require four RS-25 engines to power the SLS rocket, generating a thrust of over 8.8 million pounds at liftoff. The upcoming test series will follow a “test like you fly” approach, with each test lasting at least 500 seconds, the same duration as a launch.
The test series will use developmental engine E0525 to gather data for the final design review of the RS-25. This engine incorporates new key components, such as a nozzle, hydraulic actuators, flex ducts, and turbopumps. These components have been designed based on features from the initial certification test series completed in June.
The test series will examine engine performance in different scenarios, ranging from 80% to 113% power levels. The new RS-25 engines will be capable of producing up to 111% power to provide additional thrust. Testing up to the 113% power level ensures operational safety margins.
The longest test in the series is planned for 650 seconds and will include a gimbal test to verify the engine’s ability to pivot and maintain stability during flight. The first test on October 5th is scheduled for 550 seconds at 111% power level.
In total, the test series will involve approximately 6,350 seconds of hot fire. Upon completion of the campaign, it is expected that 24 new RS-25 engines using the updated design will be produced for missions starting with Artemis V.
The testing at the Fred Haise Test Stand is critical to ensure the safety of astronauts during future launches. The data and knowledge gained from the Artemis missions will also contribute to NASA’s goal of sending astronauts to Mars.
NASA Stennis Space Center
Aerojet Rocketdyne

加布里埃尔博塔

