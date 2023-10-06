逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

埃隆·马斯克预测四年内星际飞船发射和火星登陆

By罗伯特·安德鲁

6月 2023日，XNUMX
埃隆·马斯克预测四年内星际飞船发射和火星登陆

During an interview at the International Astronautical Congress, Elon Musk shared his vision for interplanetary spaceflight and made bold predictions about the future of SpaceX’s Starship rocket.

Musk expressed some frustration with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the timeline for recovering the first stage of the launch system. He mentioned that obtaining the necessary licenses could take “maybe less than a year,” hinting at potential delays caused by regulatory processes.

The first attempt to launch the full Starship and Super-Heavy Booster combo in 2023 was unsuccessful, with severe damage occurring to the launch pad. The upcoming second attempt is currently pending regulatory approval.

To catch a booster with the launch tower’s arms by 2024, Musk emphasized the need for an impressive launch cadence, which would require FAA green-lighting. However, even if the catch does not happen by 2024, it would not hinder the progress of the Starlink program. Musk mentioned that the deployment of Starlink v3 satellites is expected to begin in approximately a year.

In addition to these predictions, Musk also mentioned the ambitious goal of landing on Mars within four years. This would require not only the successful functioning of the Starship but also the ability to safely land on the Martian surface. Musk attributed the timeframe to planetary alignment as a key factor.

While Musk did not provide many specific details about the current progress of the Starship, he did mention drawing lessons from the Soviet N1 rocket, which has similarities in design. The Soviet Moon rocket experienced four launch failures, leading to the cancellation of the program.

Overall, Elon Musk’s interview highlighted his commitment to pushing boundaries in space exploration. With ambitious goals for the Starship launch, Starlink deployment, and a Mars landing within four years, SpaceX’s future endeavors will surely be closely watched.

Source: Original article by [author], [date]

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

普赛克任务：探索神秘的金属小行星

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

柯伊伯带天体Arrokoth的研究揭示了古代星子的形成

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

美国宇航局将发射火箭研究日食期间的大气变化

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

普赛克任务：探索神秘的金属小行星

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

柯伊伯带天体Arrokoth的研究揭示了古代星子的形成

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局将发射火箭研究日食期间的大气变化

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

光电化学的进步：提高可再生能源生产的稳定性

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论