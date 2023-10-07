逸耘居

研究表明，星链等卫星星座给射电天文学带来了挑战

By罗伯特·安德鲁

7月 2023日，XNUMX
Satellite constellations, such as Starlink, present a unique challenge for radio astronomy due to their large number of low-orbit satellites. While these constellations offer benefits for global internet communication, they also interfere with radio telescopes designed to capture high-resolution images at low radio frequencies.

The Square Kilometer Array (SKA), a radio telescope with multiple science goals, is particularly impacted by the presence of Starlink satellites. SKA aims to study various phenomena, including general relativity, neutral hydrogen distribution, and exoplanet atmospheres. With its ability to capture large sky sections simultaneously, Starlink satellites are present in most of SKA’s observations, even in its prototype arrays.

In a recent study based on data from the Engineering Development Array version 2 (EDA2), researchers detected intentional and unintentional radio emissions from Starlink. Some of these emissions outshone the brightest objects in the sky at low frequencies. While intentional signals can be addressed by excluding transmission in observatory fields of view, unintentional emissions pose a significant challenge. Shielding low-frequency emissions is notoriously difficult, and any mitigation would only apply to future satellites.

This is not the first instance of stray radio signals from Starlink affecting radio astronomy. A previous study utilizing LOFAR also observed unintended signals from multiple satellites. As radio telescopes become more advanced and sensitive, addressing the issue of radio light pollution from satellites becomes paramount.

The clash between the benefits of widespread satellite internet access and the need for undisturbed radio observations highlights the need for balancing priorities. Striking a balance will require difficult decisions regarding the convenience of satellite internet and the advancement of our understanding of the cosmos.

来源：
– Grigg, Dylan, et al. “Detection of intended and unintended emissions from Starlink satellites in the SKA-Low frequency range, at the SKA-Low site, with an SKA-Low station analog.” arXiv preprint arXiv:2309.15672 (2023).

