逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

十月将为观星者带来壮观的天文事件

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

1月 2023日，XNUMX
十月将为观星者带来壮观的天文事件

October is set to delight stargazers with a series of astronomical events occurring each weekend. From meteor showers to eclipses, there will be plenty to gaze at in the night sky.

The month begins with the Draconids meteor shower, predicted to peak after sunset on October 8. While this shower only brings about 10 meteors per hour, it is unique because it peaks in the evening hours rather than late at night like most other meteor showers. In rare cases, the Draconids can transform into a meteor storm, as seen in 2018 when over 100 shooting stars per hour were counted. However, such an outburst is not expected this year.

On October 14, an annular solar eclipse will occur, visible across parts of North America. Unlike a total solar eclipse, this eclipse will create a “ring of fire” effect as the Moon aligns with the Sun and leaves a halo of sunlight around it. The eclipse will be visible along a narrow zone stretching from southern Oregon to southern Texas, while the remainder of North America will witness a partial solar eclipse.

Following the Draconids, the Orionids meteor shower will take place on October 20-21. During this event, stargazers can expect to observe around 20 shooting stars per hour. The meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Orion, which is why this shower is named after it. The shower will start in the evening, with the hourly rates gradually increasing throughout the night.

Finally, a partial lunar eclipse will occur during the last weekend of October as a full Moon fills the night sky. The eclipse will be best seen from Europe, Africa, and Asia, while North America will miss out on most of the show.

So mark your calendars and prepare to gaze at the wonders of the night sky this October!

来源：
– AccuWeather

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

耀眼的丰收月亮照亮了天空

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

新标题：美国宇航局毅力号火星车在火星上发现的尘暴

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

澳大利亚出土大量活板门蜘蛛化石

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

耀眼的丰收月亮照亮了天空

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

新标题：美国宇航局毅力号火星车在火星上发现的尘暴

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

澳大利亚出土大量活板门蜘蛛化石

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜在欧罗巴上发现了重要的碳源

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论