科学

爱因斯坦的相对论：M87超大质量黑洞被证实正在旋转，再次被证明是正确的

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

2月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists have further validated Einstein’s theory of relativity with the recent discovery that M87’s supermassive black hole is indeed spinning, just as predicted. The black hole at the heart of the M87 galaxy is an astronomical behemoth, weighing in at 6.5 million times the mass of the sun. It serves as the gravitational anchor for the entire galaxy.

One of the key phenomena predicted by general relativity is frame-dragging, in which a spinning black hole exerts intense gravitational pressure on the surrounding space. This effect is believed to be responsible for the creation of relativistic jets, powerful streams of energized plasma that can travel vast distances at nearly the speed of light.

To test Einstein’s prediction, a team of researchers led by Cui Yuzhu from the Chinese Academy of Sciences focused on studying the relativistic jets emanating from M87. By observing and analyzing radio data from telescopes around the globe, including the VLBA, EAVN, and China’s Tianma radio telescope, the team discovered that the jet was not aligned with the black hole’s spin axis and exhibited a wobbling motion known as precession.

This precession, occurring on an 11-year cycle, provides evidence of the black hole’s spin and supports the predictions of general relativity once again. However, the exact rate of spin and the effects of frame-dragging on the surrounding accretion disk remain unclear and require further investigation.

Cui Yuzhu expressed excitement over this significant finding and emphasized the importance of accumulating high-resolution data over an extended period to achieve such an accomplishment. With this confirmation of M87’s spinning black hole, scientists will continue their quest to understand the intricacies of black hole dynamics and search for similar phenomena in other galaxies.

In conclusion, Einstein’s theory of relativity, more than a century after its inception, continues to withstand rigorous testing and emerges victorious once more. It serves as a testament to the brilliance and enduring relevance of Einstein’s groundbreaking work.

Source: Yuzhu Cui et al.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

