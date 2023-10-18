逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

引发消防安全革命：Sparx Holdings Group 智能喷水灭火系统即将完工

By曼波布雷西亚

18月 2023日，XNUMX
引发消防安全革命：Sparx Holdings Group 智能喷水灭火系统即将完工

Sparx Holdings Group, Inc. is making significant progress towards the completion of its revolutionary Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System. This system includes a hub that collects important information from Sensing and Activation Units installed at each fire sprinkler in the system.

The Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System aims to improve fire safety by collecting data on factors such as heat, carbon dioxide levels, flame presence, and smoke content. With this information, the hub can open traditional fire sprinklers integrated with Sparx Holdings Group’s activation technology to extinguish fire hazards more effectively.

Currently, Sparx Holdings Group is focused on developing the proprietary software for the hub. This software will enable seamless communication with multiple Sensing and Activation Units and provide users with information on any alarms within the system.

The hub itself features a sleek touchscreen design that can be mounted on walls or flat surfaces. It will provide users with essential information about the health and status of the Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System, as well as alerts and other pertinent data.

Sparx Holdings Group believes that its Smart Sprinkler System will be particularly beneficial for commercial spaces with unique fire safety challenges, such as high ceilings, densely packed storage, and the storage of flammable commodities.

The comprehensive Sparx™ Smart Sprinkler System is currently in its beta phase and is expected to be fully launched in the coming months. Sparx Holdings Group is confident that its innovative system will find widespread adoption in the market.

Source: ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

印度洋深处发现史无前例的珊瑚礁白化现象

19月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

科学家开发出新型DNA纳米引擎

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

寄生蠕虫窃取遗传密码来控制螳螂

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

印度洋深处发现史无前例的珊瑚礁白化现象

19月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

科学家开发出新型DNA纳米引擎

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

寄生蠕虫窃取遗传密码来控制螳螂

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

天文学家使用望远镜档案发现微秒持续时间的爆发

19月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论