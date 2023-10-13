逸耘居

Psyche 任务：探索富含金属的小行星

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

13月 2023日，XNUMX
NASA’s groundbreaking Psyche mission is officially underway, as the Psyche spacecraft embarked on a six-year journey to study and explore the metal-rich asteroid of the same name. This marks the first time that NASA has utilized SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket for a science mission launch.

The Falcon Heavy successfully took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, lifting off at 10:19 AM EST. Following the launch, the Psyche spacecraft separated from the rocket’s upper stage, and NASA engineers established communication with it shortly before noon.

The Psyche spacecraft will travel a distance of 2.2 billion miles over the course of the next six years, aiming to reach the metal-rich asteroid situated in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Prior to reaching its destination, the spacecraft will conduct a technology demonstration known as the Deep Space Optical Communications experiment. If successful, this will be the first time optical communications are tested beyond the Earth-moon system.

Upon arrival at the asteroid, Psyche will spend approximately 26 months orbiting it, allowing scientists to study a space object with a metal surface for the first time. The spacecraft will capture multispectral images, create surface maps, and delve into the chemical and mineral composition of the asteroid. It is equipped with various instruments, including a radio antenna and a spectrometer to analyze the asteroid’s gravity field and high-energy particles.

NASA’s Launch Services Program chose the Falcon Heavy as the launch vehicle for the Psyche mission due to its substantial flight history. This “Category 3” mission certification allows Falcon Heavy to carry out critical missions such as Psyche. In the future, NASA plans to employ Falcon Heavy for other significant missions, including the Europa Clipper mission and a geostationary weather satellite launch.

The launch contract between NASA and SpaceX amounts to approximately $131 million, with the overall mission expected to cost over $1.2 billion.

来源：NASA、SpaceX

