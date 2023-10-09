逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SpaceX 推迟星链卫星发射

By罗伯特·安德鲁

9月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX 推迟星链卫星发射

SpaceX has postponed the launch of 22 Starlink satellites from the Cape Canaveral Space Station. The countdown clock was stopped during a Falcon 9 launch on Sunday night, according to reports. The delay was attributed to high winds, leading SpaceX to stand down from the launch. The company has scheduled the next opportunity for the launch on Monday night at 8:42 p.m.

Starlink is a satellite constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide global broadband internet coverage. The constellation will consist of thousands of mass-produced small satellites in low Earth orbit, working in combination with ground transceivers. By November 2022, SpaceX had deployed 1,324 satellites of its planned constellation of 4,409. In addition, SpaceX plans to launch another 12,000 satellites in three additional phases to complete the large satellite constellation network.

This delay in the launch of Starlink satellites may impact SpaceX’s plans to offer widespread internet coverage. As the company continues to work on deploying and expanding its satellite constellation, delays in launches can hinder the progress of providing global broadband services.

来源：
– https://www.axios.com/spacex-delays-starlink-satellite-launch-73c9a3a2-649e-43d1-af0f-8ad7f3acabfb.html
– https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Starlink_(satellite_constellation)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

为美国宇航局的南希·格雷斯·罗马太空望远镜做准备：利用科学界最大限度地发挥科学潜力

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

实验室制造的酶可防止亨廷顿病中有毒蛋白质团块的形成

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

天体物理学家使用詹姆斯·韦伯太空望远镜研究不稳定的恒星

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

为美国宇航局的南希·格雷斯·罗马太空望远镜做准备：利用科学界最大限度地发挥科学潜力

10月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

实验室制造的酶可防止亨廷顿病中有毒蛋白质团块的形成

10月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的毅力号火星车将探索火星上的地质交界处

10月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论