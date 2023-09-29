逸耘居

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 22 颗星链卫星进入轨道

By加布里埃尔博塔

29 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch from Florida’s Space Coast, carrying 22 Starlink satellites to orbit. The launch is scheduled to take place from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 6:39 p.m. EDT (2239 GMT). Those interested can watch the live coverage via SpaceX’s account on X (formerly Twitter), with coverage beginning five minutes prior to liftoff.

Following liftoff, if all goes as planned, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth for a vertical landing on a SpaceX drone ship at sea approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This will mark the 10th liftoff and landing for this particular Falcon 9 first stage. The record for rocket reuse currently stands at 17 flights, which is held by two different boosters.

The 22 Starlink satellites will be deployed from the Falcon 9’s upper stage into low Earth orbit (LEO) roughly 65 minutes after launch. This mission will be the 69th orbital launch for SpaceX in 2023, and about 60% of those flights have been dedicated to expanding the Starlink network.

SpaceX’s Starlink megaconstellation is currently made up of nearly 4,800 operational satellites, and this number will continue to increase in the future. Permission has been granted for SpaceX to deploy 12,000 satellites in LEO, and they have applied for approval for an additional 30,000.

The launch of these 22 Starlink satellites will contribute to the ongoing efforts of SpaceX to provide global broadband coverage. With each launch, the Starlink network grows, bringing us closer to a world where internet access is available to every corner of the planet.

