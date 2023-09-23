SpaceX 创下第 200 次重复使用助推器发射记录

SpaceX is set to launch its 200th mission using a previously flown booster, as it prepares for the Starlink 6-18 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off on Saturday night, carrying 22 Starlink satellites. This launch will also mark the 17th flight for the first-stage booster, which is expected to make a successful landing on the droneship Just Read the Instructions in the Atlantic Ocean.

The weather conditions for the launch are predicted to be favorable, with a 95% chance of good weather. In the event of a 24-hour delay, the chances of favorable weather would be 90%, gradually decreasing to 80% across the three-hour launch window.

If successful, this launch will be SpaceX’s 228th successful recovery since it achieved its first landing in December 2015. The company has maintained an impressive track record, not losing a first-stage booster since February 2021 and achieving 153 successful landings in a row.

This mission will also mark SpaceX’s 266th overall launch since its first successful mission in 2008. It is the 67th launch for SpaceX this year, maintaining its position as a leading player in the space industry. With a record 51 launches from the Space Coast expected this year, SpaceX has been responsible for the majority of them, demonstrating its dominant position in the market.

Looking ahead, SpaceX has many more Falcon 9 launches planned, including the next Falcon Heavy launch on October 5th. This mission will be in partnership with NASA, as the Psyche probe embarks on a multiyear mission to study the metal-rich asteroid also named Psyche.

While SpaceX has been the primary company launching from the Space Coast this year, Relativity Space made its mark back in March with its 3D-printed Terran 1 rocket. As the space industry continues to evolve, SpaceX remains at the forefront of reusability and innovation.

