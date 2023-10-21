逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 21 颗星链卫星

By曼波布雷西亚

21月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX 猎鹰 9 号火箭将发射 21 颗星链卫星

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 21 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch is set for early morning today, with the rocket lifting off at 3:47 a.m. EDT. However, if the timing doesn’t work out, there are three backup opportunities available.

The launch will be webcasted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with coverage starting approximately five minutes before liftoff. If all goes as planned, the Falcon 9’s first stage will safely return to Earth, landing on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” around 8.5 minutes after launch. This particular rocket’s first stage has already completed 16 flights, just one shy of SpaceX’s reuse record.

The 21 Starlink satellites will be deployed from the Falcon 9’s upper stage about 62.5 minutes after launch. This launch marks the 75th orbital mission for SpaceX in 2023, as the company aims to achieve 100 flights by the end of the year and 144 in 2024.

SpaceX’s primary focus this year has been building out the Starlink megaconstellation, which aims to provide global internet coverage. Currently, Starlink consists of nearly 4,900 operational satellites, and this number will continue to grow in the future.

Follow AzerNews on Twitter for more updates on this launch and other news.

来源：
– 太空网
- 阿泽新闻

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

科学家终于有了一个理论来解释来自“地狱”星球的信号

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

神秘消失的星星：摄影之谜

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

印度猎户座流星雨将达到最高可见度

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

科学家终于有了一个理论来解释来自“地狱”星球的信号

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

神秘消失的星星：摄影之谜

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

印度猎户座流星雨将达到最高可见度

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

燃烧的火箭本体和卫星在地球大气中留下金属颗粒特征

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论