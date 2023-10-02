逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SpaceX 从卡纳维拉尔角完成年度第 69 次轨道飞行

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

2月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX 从卡纳维拉尔角完成年度第 69 次轨道飞行

SpaceX successfully launched its 69th orbital mission of the year from Cape Canaveral. This marks the 49th SpaceX flight from the Space Coast, with the company responsible for all but three of the 52 missions launched from the region in 2023. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 40 at 10 p.m. on Friday, following delays due to poor weather conditions.

The first-stage booster of the Falcon 9 made its 10th flight and successfully landed on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean. This milestone demonstrates the reusability and cost-effectiveness of SpaceX’s technology.

ULA (United Launch Alliance) is also scheduled for its next launch from neighboring Space Launch Complex 41. The liftoff is planned for next Friday, with the target rocket being the Atlas V. This launch is significant as it carries Amazon’s first two test Project Kuiper satellites. With Amazon’s purchase of additional Atlas rockets, ULA is expected to launch these missions regularly, contributing to Amazon’s planned 3,236-satellite constellation to compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

SpaceX has a major launch planned for early October, but due to unforeseen circumstances, NASA announced a delay for its Psyche probe mission. The Falcon Heavy, which will carry the probe, was originally scheduled to launch on October 5, but the new target date is no earlier than October 12, at 10:16 a.m. The mission aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid, also named Psyche, and has a launch window that extends until October 23.

With SpaceX’s continued efforts and frequent launches, the company remains at the forefront of the space industry, contributing to the advancement of space exploration and satellite deployment.

来源：
– Citation: SpaceX launches 69th orbital flight of the year with Canaveral liftoff (2023, October 2) retrieved 2 October 2023 from phys.org
– 2023 Orlando Sentinel. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

随着北京计划未来的月球探险和研究站，中国的探月任务取得进展

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Athena：人工智能驱动的火灾建模系统对抗新南威尔士州的丛林大火

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 OSIRIS-REx 航天器将历史小行星样本带回地球

4月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

NGC 4654 的壮观图像：室女座星团中的中间螺旋星系

4月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论