逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SpaceX 发射新一批星链卫星

By加布里埃尔博塔

5月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX 发射新一批星链卫星

SpaceX successfully launched a new batch of Starlink internet satellites to low-Earth orbit on Thursday, October 5. The Falcon 9 rocket carried 22 Starlink satellites and took off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This marked the eighth flight for Falcon 9’s first-stage booster supporting this mission.

The first stage of the rocket, which had previously launched various missions including CRS-26, OneWeb Launch 16, Intelsat IS-40e, and four Starlink missions, successfully landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation.

Starlink is a constellation of advanced satellites that operate in low orbit around the Earth. It aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to underserved and remote areas worldwide, including regions that lack reliable internet infrastructure, such as rural and remote areas.

This launch contributes to the growing Starlink constellation, which already consists of thousands of satellites. The goal is to provide global coverage and improve internet connectivity for millions of people around the world. SpaceX continues to launch more satellites to expand coverage and enhance the performance of the Starlink network.

With the successful deployment of these 22 new satellites, SpaceX moves closer to achieving its mission of delivering high-speed internet access to people in even the most remote corners of the globe. The company has become a key player in the satellite internet industry, revolutionizing connectivity options and bridging the digital divide.

来源：

– SpaceX (no URL provided)

– Definitions: Starlink – a large constellation of highly advanced satellites operating in a low orbit around the Earth to provide high-speed, low-latency internet access to underserved and remote areas.

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

研究发现生姜已存在一千万年

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

新研究表明，材料缺陷的传播速度比声波更快

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

神秘的发光快蓝色光学瞬变

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

研究发现生姜已存在一千万年

6月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新研究表明，材料缺陷的传播速度比声波更快

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

神秘的发光快蓝色光学瞬变

6月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

罕见的日环食为美洲天空增光添彩

6月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论