SpaceX 搭载星链卫星发射猎鹰 9 号火箭

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This launch marked the company’s 55th launch of the year. The rocket carried a payload of 22 Starlink internet satellites. The first stage booster of the Falcon 9 was set to land on a drone ship in the sea about 8½ minutes after liftoff.

The Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron predicted an 80% chance of favorable launch weather, with the primary concern being a potential thick cloud layer due to a cold front. However, there were no local sonic booms expected with this mission. The launch time was set for 9:06 p.m. EDT with backup launch opportunities available until 12:29 a.m. EDT.

SpaceX has not yet announced the date for the next Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. However, they are preparing for the upcoming launch of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft aboard a triple-core Falcon Heavy rocket from Kennedy Space Center. The Psyche spacecraft will embark on a nearly six-year journey to study the metallic asteroid Psyche, which orbits the sun within the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration and satellite technology. With each successful launch, they expand their Starlink internet constellation and bring us closer to a future of global connectivity. Stay tuned for more exciting launches and discoveries from SpaceX.

定义：
– Falcon 9: A two-stage reusable rocket developed by SpaceX for the transport of payloads into space.
– Starlink: A satellite internet constellation being constructed by SpaceX to provide global internet coverage.
– Launch Complex 40: A launch site located at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
– Drone ship: An autonomous seafaring vessel used by SpaceX to land and recover rocket boosters at sea.

来源：
– SpaceX：https://www.spacex.com/
– Space Force: https://www.spaceforce.mil/
– Florida Today: https://www.floridatoday.com/launchschedule

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

