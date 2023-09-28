逸耘居

SpaceX 的猎鹰重型火箭将发射 NASA 的 Psyche 宇宙飞船

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

28 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket is gearing up for its first-ever interplanetary mission as it prepares to launch NASA’s Psyche spacecraft. The launch will take place at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5th.

The Falcon Heavy rocket, which made its debut in February 2018, has previously completed seven missions. However, this will be its first mission for NASA. The launch window extends until October 25th, with the possibility of a government shutdown on October 1st potentially affecting the schedule.

In the event of a shutdown, NASA will likely seek a waiver to proceed with the launch as an essential operation. However, there is no guarantee that the waiver will be granted. This launch has already faced delays, as it was originally planned for last year but was pushed back due to issues with the spacecraft’s flight software.

Once launched, Psyche will journey towards its namesake, a peculiar metallic object located in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The spacecraft is expected to reach its destination in 2029, providing unprecedented views of this intriguing celestial body. Scientists believe that Psyche could be the exposed core of a protoplanet, with its outer rocky layers stripped away by impacts.

“I am so looking forward to seeing those first images,” expressed Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Sciences Division. “They are going to be spectacular when we finally get to see what this metal asteroid looks like up close.”

The Falcon Heavy rocket is currently the second-most powerful rocket in operation, with NASA’s Space Launch System holding the top spot. However, SpaceX’s Starship vehicle, set to come online in the future, will take over as the most powerful rocket. While the Falcon Heavy has completed multiple launches, it has yet to carry a NASA payload, although it has successfully completed various national security missions.

