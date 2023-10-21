逸耘居

SpaceX 进行星舰发动机脱轨燃烧测试

By曼波布雷西亚

21月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX continues to make progress with its Starship spacecraft as it fired up one of the Raptor engines on its Ship 26 Starship prototype. The test, known as a single engine static fire, was conducted to demonstrate a flight-like startup for a Starship deorbit burn. The video of the burn was shared by SpaceX on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Starship is SpaceX’s ambitious deep-space transportation system, consisting of the Super Heavy first-stage booster and the upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. Powered by SpaceX’s Raptor engine, with 33 engines for Super Heavy and six for Starship, both elements are designed to be fully reusable. The process of reuse involves deorbit burns and other engine firings to safely return Starship vehicles back to Earth after liftoff.

Although Starship has not yet performed any safe landings after space missions, it is still in development. The vehicle has only had one fully stacked liftoff under its belt, which was a test flight in April of this year. This flight ended in a controlled detonation due to several problems encountered shortly after launch.

SpaceX is now preparing for the second-ever Starship test flight, which will involve a Super Heavy called Booster 9 and the Ship 25 upper stage. Both vehicles have undergone static fire tests and are technically ready to fly. However, before the launch can occur, SpaceX must obtain a launch license from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to overcome regulatory hurdles.

Overall, SpaceX’s recent engine test for the Starship prototype signifies significant progress in the development of the next-generation spacecraft. With its focus on reusability, the Starship holds great potential for revolutionizing deep-space travel.

定义：
– Deorbit burn: A maneuver used to slow down and change the trajectory of a spacecraft in order to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.
– Raptor engine: A liquid rocket engine developed by SpaceX, known for its high performance and ability to operate in space and on other celestial bodies.

来源：
–（来源文章）

