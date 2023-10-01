逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SpaceX 成功对猎鹰重型火箭进行静态试射

By加布里埃尔博塔

1月 2023日，XNUMX
SpaceX 成功对猎鹰重型火箭进行静态试射

SpaceX has achieved a major milestone in its mission to support NASA’s upcoming Psyche mission. The aerospace company has successfully completed the static test fire of its Falcon Heavy rocket, which is set to launch from the Kennedy Space Center.

The static test fire is a crucial step in the launch preparation process. It involves firing the rocket’s engines while it remains securely attached to the launch pad. This test allows engineers to evaluate the performance of the rocket’s engines and ensure that they are operating at full capacity.

The Falcon Heavy rocket is a powerful launch vehicle developed by SpaceX. It consists of three boosters, each equipped with nine Merlin engines, making a total of 27 engines. With a total thrust of over 5 million pounds, the Falcon Heavy is currently the world’s most powerful operational rocket.

The upcoming mission, known as the Psyche mission, is a partnership between NASA and SpaceX. Its primary objective is to study a unique metallic asteroid named Psyche, which is believed to be the exposed core of a protoplanet that existed during the early formation of the solar system.

By studying Psyche up-close, scientists hope to gain valuable insights into the composition and structure of the cores of terrestrial planets, including Earth. This information could provide essential clues about the formation and evolution of our own planet.

The successful completion of the static test fire brings SpaceX one step closer to the launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket carrying the Psyche mission. Once launched, the spacecraft will embark on a journey of around three and a half years to reach its destination, with an expected arrival at the Psyche asteroid in 2026.

来源：
– SpaceX Completes Static Test Fire for Falcon Heavy Rocket
– What is a Static Test Fire?
– Psyche Mission

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

深空之美：捕捉灵魂星云

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

类星体和尘埃之间的联系：新研究的见解

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在完成一年的太空任务后返回地球

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

深空之美：捕捉灵魂星云

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

类星体和尘埃之间的联系：新研究的见解

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在完成一年的太空任务后返回地球

1月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

令人震惊的图像揭示了“银河洋葱”和引力透镜现象

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论