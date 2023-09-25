逸耘居

天文成就：美国宇航局太空舱向地球交付有史以来最大的小行星样本

By罗伯特·安德鲁

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
天文成就：美国宇航局太空舱向地球交付有史以来最大的小行星样本

A NASA space capsule carrying the largest soil sample ever collected from an asteroid has successfully returned to Earth. The capsule, released from the robotic spacecraft OSIRIS-REx, touched down in the Utah desert, delivering the celestial specimen to scientists. This milestone marks the culmination of a six-year joint mission between NASA and the University of Arizona. It is only the third time in history that an asteroid sample has been returned to Earth for analysis, and this sample is by far the largest.

The sample was collected from the asteroid Bennu, a carbon-rich “near-Earth object” that passes relatively close to our planet every six years. Bennu is of great interest to scientists as it is a relic of the early solar system, holding valuable clues to the origins and development of rocky planets like Earth. It is believed that asteroids like Bennu may even contain organic molecules necessary for the emergence of life.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched in September 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018. After spending nearly two years orbiting the asteroid, the spacecraft successfully collected a sample of the loose surface material in October 2020. It then embarked on a 1.2 billion-mile journey back to Earth, including two orbits around the sun.

During its re-entry into Earth’s atmosphere, the capsule experienced intense heat, with temperatures reaching up to 2800 degrees Celsius. However, it was safely slowed down by parachutes and landed without incident in the Utah desert. A recovery team stood by to ensure the integrity of the capsule and the asteroid material inside. The sample, estimated to be around 250 grams in weight, will be carefully examined and divided into smaller specimens for further analysis by scientists around the world.

The success of this mission opens up exciting possibilities for future asteroid exploration. The remaining portion of the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is expected to continue its mission and explore another near-Earth asteroid named Apophis. This ongoing research will greatly enhance our understanding of the solar system and its early history.

