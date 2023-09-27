逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

美国宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在破纪录的任务后返回地球

By罗伯特·安德鲁

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
美国宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在破纪录的任务后返回地球

U.S. astronaut Frank Rubio, along with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin, have begun their journey back to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS). The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft undocked from the ISS slightly earlier than scheduled and is expected to land in Kazakhstan.

Originally, the crew was supposed to return to Earth six months ago, but their original spacecraft experienced a leak. As a result, a replacement spacecraft was sent up, extending their mission to a total of 371 days in orbit.

During this extended mission, Rubio, who is on his first space voyage, broke the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by an American. On September 11, he surpassed the previous NASA record of 355 consecutive days in space set by retired U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Rubio also became the first American to spend a full year in space.

However, despite their achievements, Rubio and his Russian colleagues are still far from breaking the Russian record. Valeri Polyakov holds the world record for the longest space journey, spending 437 consecutive days and 18 hours aboard the Mir space station between January 1994 and March 1995. Polyakov sadly passed away last September at the age of 80.

The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft is expected to land in the Kazakhstan grassland steppe, approximately 148 km southeast of the city of Zhezqazghan. Upon reentering the Earth’s atmosphere, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute to help with its descent.

来源：
- 路透社
–美国宇航局

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

NASA 的 IMAP 任务在组装和测试方面取得进展

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

阿什利·泽林斯基 (Ashley Zelinskie) 的雕塑诠释了宇宙的复杂性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

Varadis VT06辐射探测传感器通过NASA认证

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

美国宇航员和俄罗斯宇航员在破纪录的任务后返回地球

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

NASA 的 IMAP 任务在组装和测试方面取得进展

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

阿什利·泽林斯基 (Ashley Zelinskie) 的雕塑诠释了宇宙的复杂性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

Varadis VT06辐射探测传感器通过NASA认证

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论