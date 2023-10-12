逸耘居

在水星磁层黎明区检测到合唱波

By罗伯特·安德鲁

12月 2023日，XNUMX
Observations made by the Mio spacecraft, part of the BepiColombo International Mercury Exploration Project, have revealed the occurrence of chorus waves in the dawn sector of Mercury’s magnetosphere. This was previously uncertain due to the significant difference in magnetic field strength between Earth and Mercury. The study also discovered that chorus waves are the driving force behind Mercury’s X-ray auroras, which were previously not well understood.

Mercury, being the closest planet to the Sun, is heavily influenced by the solar wind. Previous missions such as Mariner 10 and MESSENGER provided valuable insights into Mercury’s magnetic field and magnetosphere. The Mio spacecraft, equipped with a plasma wave instrument, aims to further investigate the electromagnetic environment around Mercury.

During two flybys of Mercury in October 2021 and June 2022, observations were made at an altitude of approximately 200 km. Despite the interference noise from the spacecraft itself, the Mio spacecraft’s low electromagnetic noise level allowed for the detection of chorus waves. These waves were found to have a localized occurrence in the dawn sector of Mercury’s magnetosphere.

The research team used the nonlinear growth theory of chorus waves to investigate the cause of their generation in the dawn sector. It was discovered that the curvature of Mercury’s magnetic field, distorted by the solar wind, played a crucial role. In the dawn sector, where the magnetic field lines are less affected by the solar wind, energy efficiently transfers from electrons to electromagnetic waves, creating conditions that favor chorus wave generation.

These findings highlight the importance of the planetary magnetic field lines and their interaction with the solar wind in understanding the generation of chorus waves. The observations made during the flybys will contribute to a comprehensive understanding of Mercury’s environment and its energetic electron population. The Mio spacecraft continues its journey towards Mercury, scheduled to enter orbit around the planet in 2025, where further exploration and observations will be carried out.

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

