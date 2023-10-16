逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

解开量子之谜：二维半导体物理的新见解

By曼波布雷西亚

16月 2023日，XNUMX
解开量子之谜：二维半导体物理的新见解

Researchers from Monash University have made significant progress in understanding the behavior of quantum impurities within materials. Their international theoretical study introduces a new method called the “quantum virial expansion,” which provides insights into the complex quantum interactions in two-dimensional semiconductors.

The study of quantum impurities has wide-ranging applications in physics, from electrons in a crystal lattice to protons in neutron stars. These impurities can come together to form new quasiparticles with modified properties, acting as free particles. However, accurately describing the properties of these new quasiparticles presents a challenge.

The Monash University team developed the quantum virial expansion (QVE), a method commonly used in ultracold quantum gases. By integrating QVE into the study of quantum impurities, the researchers focused on the interactions between pairs of particles rather than large numbers of them, leading to a solvable model that sheds new light on the interplay between impurities and their surroundings in 2D semiconductors.

The quantum virial expansion is particularly effective at higher temperatures and low doping levels in semiconductors. It provides an exact theory for perturbed quantum systems, resolving the ongoing debate surrounding the appropriate model for explaining the optical response of 2D semiconductors.

This breakthrough in understanding quantum impurity physics has the potential to unify different theoretical models and open doors for new possibilities in harnessing and controlling quantum interactions. The insights gained from this research can help in the development of future applications using novel 2D materials.

Source: Brendan C. Mulkerin et al, Exact Quantum Virial Expansion for the Optical Response of Doped Two-Dimensional Semiconductors, Physical Review Letters (2023)

引文：
Solving quantum mysteries: New insights into 2D semiconductor physics (2023, October 16)
检索16十月2023
from [source]

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

月球尘埃可用于在月球上铺设道路和着陆场

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

利用阳光将废水转化为有价值的化学品

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

植物有意识吗？ 新研究挑战“母树”的概念

16月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

月球尘埃可用于在月球上铺设道路和着陆场

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

利用阳光将废水转化为有价值的化学品

16月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

植物有意识吗？ 新研究挑战“母树”的概念

16月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

发现抱石的乐趣：非运动员的视角

16月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论