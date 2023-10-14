逸耘居

研究表明，太空天气事件会扰乱鸟类迁徙

By加布里埃尔博塔

14月 2023日，XNUMX
A recent study has shed light on the impact of space weather events on the migration patterns of birds. Just as humans increasingly rely on navigation apps, birds have been found to depend on their geomagnetic sense to navigate during their long migratory cycles. However, disruptions in Earth’s magnetic fields caused by solar outbursts and other space disturbances pose significant challenges for these migratory birds.

Unlike humans, birds and other organisms like sea turtles and trout can detect and respond to Earth’s magnetic field. This ability is crucial for their long-distance migrations. Without a reliable compass, birds navigate using their geomagnetic sense. However, during space weather events, the disturbance of Earth’s natural magnetic fields leaves birds without a dependable guide.

Data collected from Doppler weather radar stations and magnetometers have revealed that during these space weather events, 9-17% fewer birds migrate in the spring and autumn. The challenges are greater for nocturnal birds, as they have to navigate with their unreliable compasses in conditions of reduced visibility, such as overcast weather.

The study found that high geomagnetic disturbances not only reduce the number of migrating birds but also cause them to drift aimlessly with the wind. Birds that migrate across the US Great Plains during strong solar storms in the fall put in less effort to battle crosswinds and often end up getting lost.

With the Sun approaching the peak of its 11-year solar activity cycle and already showing increased activity, the study highlights the potential consequences for bird migration. Solar storms can overload Earth’s satellites, radios, and power grids, creating disruptions that can prove fatal for many bird species.

This research emphasizes the importance of understanding and mitigating the impact of space weather events on various forms of life. By studying the effects on bird migration, scientists can gain insights into the broader implications of space weather disruptions on ecosystems.

资料来源：美国国家科学院院刊

