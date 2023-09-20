逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

印度 Aditya L1 任务开始从太空研究太阳风

By加布里埃尔博塔

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
印度 Aditya L1 任务开始从太空研究太阳风

India’s Aditya L1 mission has successfully started studying energetic particles in the solar wind from space. The mission aims to carry out this study using the Supra Thermal & Energetic Particle Spectrometer (STEPS), which is part of the Aditya Solar wind Particle EXperiment (ASPEX) payload.
STEPS has been developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) with support from the Space Application Centre (SAC), and it has been functioning since September 10 within the Earth’s magnetic field. The device will continue to work from space as Aditya L1 makes its four-month journey to Lagrange point 1, about 1.5 million km from Earth.
The main objective of STEPS is to study the environment of energetic particles from its position on the L1 point. This data will help improve the health and performance of space assets and provide a better understanding of how space weather changes over time.
STEPS comprises six sensors that observe different directions and measure supra-thermal and energetic ions. By collecting data during the Earth’s orbits, scientists can analyze the behavior of particles surrounding the planet, particularly in the presence of the Earth’s magnetic field.
Launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 2, the Aditya-L1 mission aims to reach the L1 point using the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver. The L1 point is significant for solar observations and is where the gravitational forces between two objects balance each other, allowing the spacecraft to remain in a stable position for a longer period of time.
(Source: PRL and SAC, no URLs provided)

By 加布里埃尔博塔

相关帖子

科学

帮助珊瑚礁恢复的新策略：遮荫

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

研究表明灵长类动物的色觉和色彩没有联系

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

在系外行星 GJ 9827 d 大气中检测到水蒸气：潜在的水世界

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

帮助珊瑚礁恢复的新策略：遮荫

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

研究表明灵长类动物的色觉和色彩没有联系

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

在系外行星 GJ 9827 d 大气中检测到水蒸气：潜在的水世界

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

利用光与植物“对话”：迈向农业革命的一步

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论