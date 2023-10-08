逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

印度太阳空间观测站 Aditya-L1 有望到达日地拉格朗日 Point-1

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8月 2023日，XNUMX
印度太阳空间观测站 Aditya-L1 有望到达日地拉格朗日 Point-1

India’s first solar space observatory, Aditya-L1, is successfully on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point-1 (L1), located 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. The spacecraft recently underwent a Trajectory Correction Manoeuvre (TCM) on October 6, after escaping the Earth’s sphere of influence.

The TCM, which lasted 16 seconds, was necessary to align the spacecraft with its intended path towards the Halo orbit insertion around L1. The trajectory was evaluated after a Trans-Lagrangian Point-1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre performed on September 19, 2023, which set the spacecraft on its course.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) stated that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft is in good health, and as it continues its journey, the magnetometer will be turned on again in a few days. The magnetometer is an instrument used to measure magnetic fields to study solar eruptions and other solar phenomena.

This marks the second time ISRO has sent a spacecraft outside the Earth’s sphere of influence, with the first being the Mars Orbiter Mission. The successful escape from Earth’s influence on September 30 saw Aditya-L1 surpass a distance of 9.2 lakh kilometers.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first dedicated scientific mission to study the Sun. It aims to observe finer details of the Sun’s corona, its magnetic field variations, solar winds, and other solar activities. The valuable data gathered by the observatory will contribute to advancements in our understanding of the Sun and its effect on space weather.

来源：
– 印度空间研究组织（ISRO）

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

印度 Aditya-L1 任务朝着日地 L1 方向取得进展

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

管理同意偏好的重要性

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

科学家揭开宇宙最早星系之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

印度太阳空间观测站 Aditya-L1 有望到达日地拉格朗日 Point-1

8月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

印度 Aditya-L1 任务朝着日地 L1 方向取得进展

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

管理同意偏好的重要性

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

科学家揭开宇宙最早星系之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论