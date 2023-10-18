逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

飞越火星巨大的“夜间迷宫”

By曼波布雷西亚

18月 2023日，XNUMX
飞越火星巨大的“夜间迷宫”

A thrilling new video released by the European Space Agency (ESA) takes viewers on a virtual journey through Mars’ vast “Labyrinth of Night,” a system of deep valleys known as Noctis Labyrinthus. The video showcases the criss-crossing valleys, some of which are as wide as 19 miles and as deep as 5 miles, providing viewers with a unique perspective of the Martian landscape.

The video not only features the valleys but also highlights other intriguing geologic features such as craters, landslides, and sand dunes. One significant feature showcased in the video is the presence of grabens, which are indicative of plate tectonics. These grabens are areas of the Martian crust that have experienced stress and cracking due to volcanic activity.

The simulation was created using data collected by the Mars Express satellite, which has been orbiting Mars since December 2003. The mission has greatly contributed to our understanding of Mars’ geology and atmosphere. The satellite has captured high-resolution images of the Martian surface, with the ability to reveal features as small as 33 feet across.

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Mars Express mission, a new mosaic image of the entire Martian globe was created using images from the satellite’s High-Resolution Stereo Camera. This camera not only captures full-color images but also provides depth information, allowing for the creation of 3D maps of the Martian surface.

The “Labyrinth of Night” video offers a fascinating glimpse into the Martian landscape and allows viewers to experience the breathtaking beauty of Mars from the comfort of their screens. It is a reminder of the incredible achievements and discoveries made possible by space exploration.

来源：
– 欧洲航天局 (ESA)
– Mars Express mission

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

艾伦·斯特恩博士将执行维珍银河太空任务

19月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

火星混沌地形中沉积平原的发现为古代含水层提供了线索

19月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

可生物降解塑料可能不是保护水生生物的解决方案

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

艾伦·斯特恩博士将执行维珍银河太空任务

19月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

火星混沌地形中沉积平原的发现为古代含水层提供了线索

19月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

可生物降解塑料可能不是保护水生生物的解决方案

19月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

研究人员发现免疫反应激活的分子机制

19月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论