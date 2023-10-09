逸耘居

科学家捕获快速移动的氢原子

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

9月 2023日，XNUMX
Scientists at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have successfully observed the motion of hydrogen atoms within ammonia molecules using ultrafast electron diffraction (UED). The UED technique allows researchers to track the movement of hydrogen atoms, which play a crucial role in numerous chemical and biological reactions.

Hydrogen transfers, such as proton transfers, are essential for many biological processes. However, these transfers occur within femtoseconds, making them extremely difficult to observe. Previous attempts to track hydrogen atoms with electron diffraction had been theoretical, but this study provides experimental evidence of its effectiveness.

The researchers used high-energy Megaelectronvolt (MeV) electrons to study hydrogen atoms and proton transfers. By dissociating ammonia molecules with ultraviolet light and then firing a beam of electrons through them, the team was able to capture diffracted electrons and detect signals from the hydrogen atoms detaching from the nitrogen nucleus. This allowed for the observation of subsequent molecular structural changes.

The ability to observe hydrogen transfers in real-time could provide valuable insights into the mechanisms of proton transfer reactions. This knowledge has implications for various fields, including chemistry and biology. Understanding how protons behave during reactions can have important implications for structural biology, where traditional methods like X-ray crystallography and cryo-electron microscopy have limitations in visualizing protons.

In future experiments, the researchers plan to use X-rays at SLAC’s X-ray laser facility to compare the results with those obtained from MeV-UED. Additionally, they aim to increase the intensity of the electron beam and improve the time resolution to capture individual steps of proton dissociation. These advancements could lead to a better understanding of hydrogen transfers and their role in biological and chemical processes.

