The Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has successfully generated its first X-rays after undergoing a major upgrade. This upgrade, known as LCLS-II, provides unprecedented capabilities that will revolutionize scientific research using X-rays.

Scientists worldwide are eager to take advantage of the upgraded X-ray laser to advance their research programs. The enhanced capabilities of LCLS-II will allow scientists to study quantum materials with unprecedented resolution, leading to advancements in computing and communications. It will also enable the study of fleeting chemical events to develop sustainable industries and clean energy technologies. Additionally, researchers will be able to investigate the functions of biological molecules to develop new pharmaceuticals and explore scientific phenomena on the fastest timescales.

This achievement is the culmination of over a decade of work and a multi-year, $1.1 billion upgrade project involving thousands of scientists, engineers, and technicians. The successful generation of X-rays marks a significant milestone in SLAC’s commitment to advancing X-ray science.

XFELs are powerful tools that produce ultra-bright, ultra-short pulses of X-ray light, allowing scientists to observe molecular, atomic, and electron behavior with unprecedented detail. XFELs have played instrumental roles in scientific breakthroughs, including capturing the first “molecular movie” and studying the absorption of sunlight by plants and algae.

LCLS-II takes X-ray science to a whole new level, producing up to a million X-ray pulses per second, a significant increase compared to its predecessor. The upgraded X-ray laser will also have an average brightness 10,000 times brighter than its predecessor, setting a new world record for the most powerful X-ray light sources.

The success of LCLS-II is the result of a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions, including five U.S. national laboratories and a university. The revolutionary superconducting accelerator, a key component of LCLS-II, was developed through partnerships with Fermilab and the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.

With the enhanced capabilities of LCLS-II, scientists will have new opportunities to advance knowledge across a wide range of disciplines, contributing to clean energy, fundamental science research, and national security initiatives.

Source: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory