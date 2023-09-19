逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

SLAC 升级版 X 射线激光器产生第一束 X 射线，开启研究新时代

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

19 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
SLAC 升级版 X 射线激光器产生第一束 X 射线，开启研究新时代

The Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray free-electron laser (XFEL) at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory has successfully generated its first X-rays after undergoing a major upgrade. This upgrade, known as LCLS-II, provides unprecedented capabilities that will revolutionize scientific research using X-rays.

Scientists worldwide are eager to take advantage of the upgraded X-ray laser to advance their research programs. The enhanced capabilities of LCLS-II will allow scientists to study quantum materials with unprecedented resolution, leading to advancements in computing and communications. It will also enable the study of fleeting chemical events to develop sustainable industries and clean energy technologies. Additionally, researchers will be able to investigate the functions of biological molecules to develop new pharmaceuticals and explore scientific phenomena on the fastest timescales.

This achievement is the culmination of over a decade of work and a multi-year, $1.1 billion upgrade project involving thousands of scientists, engineers, and technicians. The successful generation of X-rays marks a significant milestone in SLAC’s commitment to advancing X-ray science.

XFELs are powerful tools that produce ultra-bright, ultra-short pulses of X-ray light, allowing scientists to observe molecular, atomic, and electron behavior with unprecedented detail. XFELs have played instrumental roles in scientific breakthroughs, including capturing the first “molecular movie” and studying the absorption of sunlight by plants and algae.

LCLS-II takes X-ray science to a whole new level, producing up to a million X-ray pulses per second, a significant increase compared to its predecessor. The upgraded X-ray laser will also have an average brightness 10,000 times brighter than its predecessor, setting a new world record for the most powerful X-ray light sources.

The success of LCLS-II is the result of a collaborative effort involving multiple institutions, including five U.S. national laboratories and a university. The revolutionary superconducting accelerator, a key component of LCLS-II, was developed through partnerships with Fermilab and the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility.

With the enhanced capabilities of LCLS-II, scientists will have new opportunities to advance knowledge across a wide range of disciplines, contributing to clean energy, fundamental science research, and national security initiatives.

Source: SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

科学家从已灭绝的塔斯马尼亚虎中回收RNA

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

月船 3 号的维克拉姆着陆器和普拉吉亚漫游车将在月球南极附近重新苏醒

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

476,000 年前，人类就开始建造木结构建筑，挑战了之前关于石器时代生活方式的观念

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

科学家从已灭绝的塔斯马尼亚虎中回收RNA

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

月船 3 号的维克拉姆着陆器和普拉吉亚漫游车将在月球南极附近重新苏醒

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

476,000 年前，人类就开始建造木结构建筑，挑战了之前关于石器时代生活方式的观念

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

赞比亚发现世界上最古老的木结构建筑

22 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论