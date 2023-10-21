日食期间大自然会发生什么？

During a solar eclipse, nature undergoes some eerie changes. Animals, who rely on the sun and moon’s light-dark cycle, can be thrown into disarray. Daytime-active animals retreat to their shelters, while nocturnal animals spring into action, thinking they’ve overslept. Spiders break down their webs, only to rebuild them once the eclipse has passed. In Zimbabwe, hippos leave their rivers and head towards their nocturnal feeding grounds on dry land. Fish and birds that are active during the day seek out their nighttime resting places.

Humans, too, may experience the effects of a solar eclipse. Some people report feeling tired or lethargic, which is attributed to the sudden change in natural light. The atmosphere also experiences shifts during a solar eclipse, resulting in changes in winds, temperature, cloud cover, and humidity. The drop in temperature during an eclipse can cause the air to feel more humid. Additionally, radio waves can be scrambled during a solar eclipse due to changes in the ionosphere, affecting long-distance communication.

The shadows during a solar eclipse are dappled with tiny, bright crescents, creating an eerie effect. Even microorganisms can be impacted by a solar eclipse. A study conducted in India found that bacteria on laboratory petri dishes became smaller and differently shaped near the peak of the eclipse. However, these results have not been replicated.

Overall, a solar eclipse brings about intriguing phenomena in nature, affecting animals, temperature, radio waves, shadows, and even microorganisms. It is a unique spectacle that gives us a glimpse into the fascinating interactions between celestial events and the natural world.

