逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

日食期间大自然会发生什么？

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

21月 2023日，XNUMX
日食期间大自然会发生什么？

During a solar eclipse, nature undergoes some eerie changes. Animals, who rely on the sun and moon’s light-dark cycle, can be thrown into disarray. Daytime-active animals retreat to their shelters, while nocturnal animals spring into action, thinking they’ve overslept. Spiders break down their webs, only to rebuild them once the eclipse has passed. In Zimbabwe, hippos leave their rivers and head towards their nocturnal feeding grounds on dry land. Fish and birds that are active during the day seek out their nighttime resting places.

Humans, too, may experience the effects of a solar eclipse. Some people report feeling tired or lethargic, which is attributed to the sudden change in natural light. The atmosphere also experiences shifts during a solar eclipse, resulting in changes in winds, temperature, cloud cover, and humidity. The drop in temperature during an eclipse can cause the air to feel more humid. Additionally, radio waves can be scrambled during a solar eclipse due to changes in the ionosphere, affecting long-distance communication.

The shadows during a solar eclipse are dappled with tiny, bright crescents, creating an eerie effect. Even microorganisms can be impacted by a solar eclipse. A study conducted in India found that bacteria on laboratory petri dishes became smaller and differently shaped near the peak of the eclipse. However, these results have not been replicated.

Overall, a solar eclipse brings about intriguing phenomena in nature, affecting animals, temperature, radio waves, shadows, and even microorganisms. It is a unique spectacle that gives us a glimpse into the fascinating interactions between celestial events and the natural world.

来源：
– Irish Sun
– Alamy (image)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

科学家终于有了一个理论来解释来自“地狱”星球的信号

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

神秘消失的星星：摄影之谜

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

印度猎户座流星雨将达到最高可见度

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

科学家终于有了一个理论来解释来自“地狱”星球的信号

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

神秘消失的星星：摄影之谜

21月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

印度猎户座流星雨将达到最高可见度

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

燃烧的火箭本体和卫星在地球大气中留下金属颗粒特征

21月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论