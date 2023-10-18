逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

计算机模型揭示了高山冰盖 120,000 万年来的演变

By曼波布雷西亚

18月 2023日，XNUMX
计算机模型揭示了高山冰盖 120,000 万年来的演变

A new computer model has reconstructed the evolution of Alpine ice cover over the last 120,000 years with unprecedented precision, according to a study conducted by experts from the Universities of Lausanne, Bern, and Zürich. The model provides a captivating visual experience and is a significant breakthrough in the field of glaciology and climatology.

The researchers utilized geomorphological clues in the field, such as moraines and erratic boulders, to validate the simulation. The complexity of the modeling process was evident, as it took six years to correctly set up the climate and glaciological models to match what is observed in reality.

However, the model’s verification beyond 24,000 years presents a challenge due to the glacial maximum during that period eradicating all prior evidence. Although this limitation exists, the computer model remains a powerful tool for framing our understanding of global warming.

By comparing the past and present, the model reveals a stark difference. Approximately 24,000 years ago, cities such as Lausanne were covered by over one kilometer of ice, emphasizing the significant impact of current climate change.

The European Alps, characterized as a prominent mountain range stretching across Central Europe, covers approximately 200,000 square kilometers. These majestic mountains have influenced the cultures, economies, and environments of the countries they span, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Slovenia, and Switzerland. The Alps were formed millions of years ago through the collision of tectonic plates, resulting in the breathtaking landscapes and towering peaks we see today.

The Alpine region experiences diverse weather conditions, supporting a wide variety of endemic plant and animal species. Moreover, the Alps play a key role in the European economy as a popular tourist destination and historically significant mining industry.

Overall, this study provides valuable insights into the evolution of Alpine ice cover and the role of the European Alps in shaping both the natural landscape and human cultures.

来源：
– Journal of Glaciology

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

降低全球气温有助于避免格陵兰冰盖崩塌的最坏情况

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

无损测量使用镱量子位实现可扩展的量子计算

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚
科学

研究发现 LGBTQ+ 青少年暴食率较高

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

降低全球气温有助于避免格陵兰冰盖崩塌的最坏情况

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

无损测量使用镱量子位实现可扩展的量子计算

18月 2023日，XNUMX 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究发现 LGBTQ+ 青少年暴食率较高

18月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

新宇宙图集提供近 400,000 个星系的精确细节

18月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论