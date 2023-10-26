逸耘居

天文学家向公众展示突破性的锡耶纳星系图集

By曼波布雷西亚

26月 2023日，XNUMX
Astronomers have achieved a significant milestone by unveiling the Siena Galaxy Atlas (SGA), an extensive catalogue comprising nearly 400,000 galaxies and their detailed information. Unlike previous compilations, the SGA offers high-quality and accurate data, making it a valuable resource for both researchers and the general public. By focusing on bright and large galaxies, the SGA provides location information and reference images, facilitating future astronomical studies.

The Siena Galaxy Atlas not only allows scientists to examine the large-scale structure of the universe, but also aids in the exploration of critical aspects such as the distribution of dark matter and the formation and assembly of large galaxies. The atlas combines data from three surveys conducted between 2014 and 2017, collectively known as the DESI Legacy Surveys. These surveys will provide valuable insights for the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), which aims to understand the impact of dark energy on the universe’s expansion. The DESI project intends to create an expansive map of the cosmos spanning an astounding 11 billion light-years.

Covering a staggering 20,000 square degrees, equivalent to about half of the night sky, the Siena Galaxy Atlas is one of the largest galaxy surveys to date. Its vast scope is expected to enhance astronomers’ understanding of various phenomena, including the different patterns of star formation among galaxies and the physical processes responsible for the diverse shapes observed. Additionally, the SGA will shed light on the correlation between the distribution of galaxies and the spread of dark matter throughout the universe. Moreover, when gravitational waves are detected, this atlas will aid in accurately pinpointing their sources.

常见问题解答：

Q: How many galaxies does the Siena Galaxy Atlas catalogue?
The Siena Galaxy Atlas comprises nearly 400,000 galaxies.

Q: What distinguishes the Siena Galaxy Atlas from previous efforts?
The SGA stands out due to its high-quality data, ensuring correct positions, sizes, and shapes of galaxies. It also provides the best brightness measurements for galaxies, unlike previous compilations.

来源：

https://public.nrao.edu/news/image-release-new-look-at-famous-galaxy-cluster-gives-feast-of-detail-for-eyes-of-hungry-astronomers/

