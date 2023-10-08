逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

线性缺陷的传播速度比声波快，这很重要

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8月 2023日，XNUMX
线性缺陷的传播速度比声波快，这很重要

Researchers have discovered that tiny linear defects called dislocations can propagate through a material faster than sound waves. These dislocations give metals their strength and workability but can also lead to catastrophic failures. Understanding the speed at which dislocations travel is crucial for studying earthquake ruptures, structural failures, and precision manufacturing.

In a study led by researchers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Osaka University, X-ray radiography was used to measure the speed of propagating dislocations through diamond. The results of the study, published in the journal Science, provide insights that could apply to other materials as well.

For nearly 60 years, scientists have been debating whether dislocations can travel through materials faster than sound. While some studies concluded that they could not, computer models indicated that they could if they started moving at faster-than-sound speed. Determining whether ultrafast dislocations can break sound barriers is important for both fundamental science and practical purposes.

The researchers conducted experiments at the SACLA X-ray free-electron laser in Japan, using synthetic diamond crystals. By utilizing intense laser pulses and X-ray imaging, they were able to record the formation and spreading of dislocations in real-time. Diamond was chosen as a material for study due to its simpler deformation mechanism compared to metals, making it easier to interpret the imaging data.

The findings of the study could have significant implications for understanding materials failure and designing new materials. It highlights the need to further investigate the behavior of dislocations that move faster than sound speed, as they can lead to unexpected failures in various applications.

来源：
– 科学杂志
– SLAC国家加速器实验室

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

发现国际空间站并探索夜空

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

新西兰海底水库可以解开“无声”地震之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

普赛克任务：探索神秘的金属小行星

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

发现国际空间站并探索夜空

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新西兰海底水库可以解开“无声”地震之谜

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

线性缺陷的传播速度比声波快，这很重要

8月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

普赛克任务：探索神秘的金属小行星

8月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论