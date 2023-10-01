逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

木星和月球：壮观的天象展示

By曼波布雷西亚

1月 2023日，XNUMX
木星和月球：壮观的天象展示

Skywatchers will be treated to a captivating sight in the late evening hours on Sunday. The two brightest objects in the eastern sky during this time will be the moon and the planet Jupiter. Positioned near each other, the moon will be in its waning gibbous phase while Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, shines brilliantly.

As the month progresses, Jupiter will rise earlier each night, becoming more visible before evening twilight. By the end of October, it will reach its peak brilliance for the year, illuminating the sky even before it gets completely dark. In the early morning hours, Jupiter can be seen high above the southern horizon, gradually fading away as dawn breaks.

On Sunday night, the moon will be situated about 2.3 degrees below and to the right of Jupiter. The following night, the moon will have shifted to a position almost 16 degrees to the left of Jupiter. Jupiter is currently located in the constellation of Aries and will remain there until April 27.

This is also an opportune time to observe the Galilean satellites, the four largest moons of Jupiter. While theoretically visible to the naked eye, most observers will require optical aid to distinguish them from the planet’s glare. Steadily held binoculars or a telescope will reveal all four moons. Their positions can be observed to change within an hour or even minutes when two moons are close together.

On the night of Sunday, all four satellites will be clearly visible. Two will be to the east of Jupiter, while the other two will be to the west. The closest ones to Jupiter and to each other will be Io and Europa, followed by Ganymede and Callisto.

A repeat of this celestial alignment will occur on October 28th, providing another opportunity to witness the moon passing closely relative to Jupiter if it is not visible on Sunday night.

[source: Space.com]

By 曼波布雷西亚

相关帖子

科学

种植春球茎：迟播总比不播好

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

颜料浓度和干燥温度对干漆图案的影响

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

新的化学食谱指南指导寻找外星生命

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

你错过了

科学

种植春球茎：迟播总比不播好

1月 2023日，XNUMX 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

颜料浓度和干燥温度对干漆图案的影响

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

新的化学食谱指南指导寻找外星生命

1月 2023日，XNUMX 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

探索火星：红色星球竞赛

1月 2023日，XNUMX 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论