逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

“解开太阳系的秘密：美国宇航局打开小行星贝努的尘埃”

By罗伯特·安德鲁

25 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
“解开太阳系的秘密：美国宇航局打开小行星贝努的尘埃”

NASA scientists are preparing to open a capsule containing dust from the asteroid Bennu, which will provide valuable insights into the formation of planets and the origin of organic molecules and water on Earth. The capsule, which contains approximately 250g of material, recently parachuted gently into Utah’s west desert after a smash and grab operation by the Osiris-Rex spacecraft in 2020.

Bennu, a rubble pile of material that dates back 4.5 billion years, is a pristine time capsule that has preserved its contents from the heat, pressure, and weathering that typically occur during planet formation. This makes it a unique opportunity for scientists to study the early history of our solar system.

Unlike meteorites that bombard Earth and undergo chemical changes during atmospheric entry, the dust sample from Bennu remains unadulterated. To obtain such a sample, the spacecraft had to travel over a billion miles through space. This expedition offers unprecedented access to the pristine material that will help scientists understand the processes that gave rise to our planet.

The study of Bennu’s dust has significant implications for our understanding of the solar system’s formation and the ingredients necessary for the emergence of life. By analyzing this sample, scientists hope to uncover valuable information about the building blocks of planets and the presence of organic molecules and water, both of which played crucial roles in the development of life on Earth.

As NASA scientists begin the delicate process of unboxing the precious cargo, the excitement and anticipation for the discoveries that lie within are palpable. The unveiling of Bennu’s secrets will undoubtedly provide valuable insights into our cosmic origins.

定义：
– Bennu: An asteroid that is a rubble pile of material formed 4.5 billion years ago.
– Osiris-Rex: A NASA spacecraft designed to collect samples from Bennu.
– Solar system: The collection of planets, moons, asteroids, and other celestial bodies that orbit the sun.
– Organic molecules: Molecules that contain carbon atoms and are the building blocks of life.
– Pristine: In its original state, unaltered or uncontaminated.

Source: Excerpts from the original article “It will make the most incredible unboxing video” (no URL provided)

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

NASA 计划到 2031 年退役国际空间站

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

OSIRIS-REx 太空舱抵达休斯顿

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

联盟号 MS-22/68S 即将离任的机组人员准备返回地球，结束长达一年的破纪录任务

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚

你错过了

科学

NASA 计划到 2031 年退役国际空间站

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

OSIRIS-REx 太空舱抵达休斯顿

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

联盟号 MS-22/68S 即将离任的机组人员准备返回地球，结束长达一年的破纪录任务

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

研究人员开发出具有创纪录的低紫外线损失的基于芯片的光学谐振器

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论