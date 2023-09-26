逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

新发现的穿山甲物种凸显了研究的迫切需要

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

26 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
新发现的穿山甲物种凸显了研究的迫切需要

Scientists have recently discovered a new species of pangolin, bringing the total number of known species to nine. The small, scaly, and highly endangered pangolin is often referred to as the world’s most trafficked mammal. Previously, researchers believed there were four Asian and four African varieties of this elusive creature. However, through the analysis of confiscated scales, a lineage distinct from the eight known species was identified.

The newly discovered pangolin species, tentatively named “Manis mysteria,” likely diverged from the Philippine and Malayan pangolin species around five million years ago. The existence of this new species was only brought to light through samples seized from traffickers. However, the research indicates that the new pangolin species is already under pressure. Analysis revealed a declining population, with low genetic diversity, high levels of inbreeding, and genetic load.

The exact habitat range of the newly discovered pangolin species is still a mystery. Asian pangolins arriving in Hong Kong and Yunnan are believed to primarily originate from Southeast Asia. Due to its close resemblance to its Asian cousins, this new species may have been overlooked in the wild. Additionally, it is possible that it lives in an understudied region or simply that pangolins are challenging to locate.

The discovery of this new pangolin species highlights the urgent need for further research and effective conservation strategies. The illegal poaching and trade of pangolins pose a significant threat to their survival, with more than a million believed to have been poached in the last decade alone. Conservation efforts to protect pangolins are crucial to ensure the survival of these unique and vulnerable creatures.

来源：
– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (journal)
– Conservationists (organization)

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

真菌：粮食系统的可持续和变革性替代品

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

沸石在合成气转化催化剂中的重要性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

先进成像揭示 465 亿年前三叶虫的消化内容

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

真菌：粮食系统的可持续和变革性替代品

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
科学

沸石在合成气转化催化剂中的重要性

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

先进成像揭示 465 亿年前三叶虫的消化内容

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

新分析揭示了古代和现代鸟类羽毛中相似的蛋白质成分

27 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论