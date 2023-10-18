逸耘居

火星上迄今为止记录的最大地震揭示了构造活动

火星上迄今为止记录的最大地震揭示了构造活动

NASA’s InSight lander recently detected a 4.7 magnitude quake on Mars, the largest quake ever recorded on the planet. While this may seem small compared to earthquakes on Earth, it is significant for our neighboring planet. Initially, scientists suspected that a meteorite impact had caused the quake, but a search for an impact crater turned up empty. This led researchers to conclude that the quake was actually caused by tectonic activity within Mars’ interior.

“We concluded that the largest marsquake seen by InSight was tectonic, not an impact. This is important as it shows the faults on Mars can host hefty marsquakes,” said lead author Ben Fernando, a planetary scientist from the University of Oxford. The findings, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, provide valuable insights into the geological processes of Mars.

Unlike Earth, which has plate tectonics that generate earthquakes, Mars has a single solid plate. However, the planet is still slowly shrinking and cooling, which can lead to motion and active faults within the Martian crust. These faults can trigger marsquakes, even without active plate tectonic processes.

The research team determined that the 4.7 magnitude quake originated in the Al-Qahira Vallis region, approximately 1,200 miles southeast of InSight’s location. The energy released during this quake surpassed that of all the other marsquakes detected by InSight. Previously, most of the marsquakes were associated with a region called Cerberus Fossae, eastward of InSight. The origin of this powerful quake puzzled scientists, as there were no discernible surface features indicating ongoing tectonic processes.

The absence of an impact crater in the search for evidence of an impact represents a significant milestone in interpreting seismic signals on Mars. Understanding Martian seismic activity is crucial for future human missions to the planet. As NASA plans for future missions, a greater understanding of Mars’ geological history and seismic activity will be essential.

Overall, each seismic event detected by InSight plays a crucial role in unveiling the Red Planet’s geological history. It sheds light on Mars’ interior and evolution, providing valuable insights into the distribution of seismic activity on the planet. This knowledge is vital for planning future human missions to Mars.

Source: Geophysical Research Letters, University of Oxford, Imperial College London

