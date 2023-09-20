逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

塔斯马尼亚虎：研究人员成功从灭绝物种中回收 RNA

By罗伯特·安德鲁

20 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
塔斯马尼亚虎：研究人员成功从灭绝物种中回收 RNA

In a major breakthrough, scientists have successfully extracted RNA from preserved specimens of the Tasmanian tiger, an extinct marsupial, dating back to 1891. This is the first time RNA, a less stable genetic material than DNA, has been retrieved from an extinct species. The specimens were stored at a museum in Stockholm, Sweden.

The recovery of RNA from the Tasmanian tiger specimens offers valuable insights into the biology and metabolism of these extinct animals. RNA sequencing provides information about gene complements and gene activity, which are essential for understanding the traits and characteristics of extinct species.

Previously, DNA has been successfully extracted from ancient organisms, but this study demonstrates the potential for recovering RNA from extinct species. The preservation of the Tasmanian tiger specimens, despite being stored at room temperature in a cupboard, challenges the assumption that RNA degrades rapidly under such conditions. This discovery opens up new possibilities for studying and recreating extinct species.

Beyond its significance for understanding extinct species, the ability to recover RNA from ancient viruses could aid in studying past pandemics. RNA plays a crucial role in conveying genetic information received from DNA, enabling the synthesis of proteins and regulating cellular metabolism.

The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the thylacine, was an apex predator across Australia and nearby islands until human activity drove it to extinction. The arrival of humans in Australia around 50,000 years ago, followed by European colonization in the 18th century, led to population declines and ultimately the demise of the Tasmanian tiger. They were declared a threat to livestock, resulting in a bounty on their heads. The last known Tasmanian tiger died in captivity in 1936.

Efforts to “de-extinct” certain species, including the Tasmanian tiger, have been launched by private initiatives. While recreating extinct species from living relatives poses challenges, this study highlights the importance of further research on the biology of extinct animals.

来源：
- 路透社

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

科学家利用转基因蚕制造出全长蜘蛛丝

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

Cookie 和隐私：了解基础知识

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢
科学

Falcon 9 Block 5 技术的新进展：Starlink Group 6-18

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

科学

科学家利用转基因蚕制造出全长蜘蛛丝

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
科学

Cookie 和隐私：了解基础知识

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

Falcon 9 Block 5 技术的新进展：Starlink Group 6-18

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
科学

两块太空垃圾在近地轨道上险些相撞

21 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论