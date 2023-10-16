逸耘居

新的自然法则：进化适用于所有规模的复杂系统

罗伯特·安德鲁

16月 2023日，XNUMX
新的自然法则：进化适用于所有规模的复杂系统

Scientists and philosophers have proposed a new law of nature that expands upon Charles Darwin’s theory of biological evolution. This law suggests that evolution is not limited to biological species but is a phenomenon that occurs at all levels of complexity in the natural world. The law, known as the “law of increasing functional information,” states that complex systems, both living and non-living, evolve towards greater diversity and patterning over time.

The law proposes that evolving systems, whether they are atoms, minerals, planets, or stars, are made up of interacting building blocks. These systems undergo processes, such as cellular mutation, that generate a multitude of different configurations. Evolution occurs when these configurations are subject to selection for useful functions. Essentially, nature preferentially favors those configurations that have a degree of functionality.

This law provides a new perspective on the diversity and complexity seen in the universe. While there are well-documented laws that explain forces, motions, gravity, and electricity, they do not account for the increasing diversity and complexity observed at atomic, molecular, and mineral levels. For example, stars, which initially consisted of only hydrogen and helium, forged heavier elements through thermonuclear fusion. Subsequent generations of stars formed from the remnants of the previous generation and created even more elements.

This new law of nature also proposes three universal concepts of selection: the ability to endure, the endurance of active processes, and the emergence of novel characteristics as adaptations to the environment. Examples of this “novelty generation” in the biological realm include the development of swimming, walking, flying, and thinking abilities in organisms. Understanding this law could provide insights into the development of unfamiliar systems, such as the organic chemistry on Saturn’s moon Titan, and shed light on the potential existence of extraterrestrial life.

来源：

– 卡内基科学研究所

– 美国国家科学院院刊

罗伯特·安德鲁

