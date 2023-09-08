逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

国际空间站水回收系统堵塞

By薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
国际空间站水回收系统堵塞

Clogs in water recovery systems on the International Space Station (ISS) have caused hoses to be sent back to Earth for cleaning and refurbishing. The cause of these clogs is the presence of biofilms, which are microbial or fungal growths that stick to each other and surfaces. These biofilms can clog filters in water processing systems and compromise the integrity of equipment. This poses a significant problem for space agencies as it can be costly to replace affected materials.

Preventing the growth of biofilms is particularly crucial for long-distance space missions to places like the moon or Mars, where returning to Earth for repairs or treatment of sick astronauts is not feasible. To address this issue, researchers from the University of Colorado, MIT, and NASA Ames Research Center collaborated on a study. They examined samples from the ISS using a specific kind of bacteria known for its ability to form biofilms.

The scientists also collaborated with LiquiGlide, a company that specializes in reducing friction between solids and liquids. The study found that coating surfaces with a thin layer of nucleic acids could prevent bacterial growth on the ISS-exposed samples. These acids possessed a slight negative electric charge that prevented microbes from sticking to surfaces.

The researchers also employed a physical barrier in the form of etched nanograss on the testing surfaces. This created a slippery surface that biofilms struggled to adhere to. When the method of coating surfaces with nucleic acids was applied, the terrestrial samples showed a reduction in microbial formation of about 74 percent, while the space station samples exhibited a more substantial reduction of about 86 percent.

However, the team recommends conducting longer-duration tests on future missions to determine if the method can maintain its effectiveness. Continuous analysis, rather than relying on endpoint measurements, is also advised. By addressing biofilm buildup, space agencies can prevent equipment damage and ensure the health and safety of astronauts during space missions.

Source: The original article does not provide a specific source URL.

By 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢

相关帖子

科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁
科学

猪笼草的形状决定了猎物的捕获

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔

你错过了

科学

海水中锂浓度下降与气候和构造活动有关

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

麦克拉肯县公共图书馆为老年人提供免费的计算机和数字素养课程

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论
技术

神奇宝贝与初音未来联手：电压计划

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 薇琪斯塔夫罗普卢 0条评论
科学

美国宇航局的独创直升机打开了火星磁场研究的大门

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论