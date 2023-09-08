逸耘居

揭开新技术和人工智能的力量

科学

研究人员成功在猪体内培育出人性化肾脏

By罗伯特·安德鲁

8 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日
研究人员成功在猪体内培育出人性化肾脏

Researchers in China have achieved a significant milestone in the field of organ transplantation by successfully growing early-stage kidneys comprised mostly of human cells in pigs. This breakthrough brings us one step closer to being able to produce organs in animals that can eventually be transplanted into humans. Kidney transplantation is particularly in demand, with nearly 89,000 Americans currently on the waiting list for a kidney.

According to Mary Garry, a professor of medicine at the University of Minnesota, being able to generate human organs in pigs could have a significant impact on reducing the number of patients on the transplant waiting list worldwide. While the concept of creating animal-human chimeras has been explored for decades, this study represents a notable advancement in this field.

The team of scientists at Guangzhou Institutes of Biomedicine and Health injected over 1,800 pig embryos with human stem cells and transferred them into female pigs’ wombs. The chimeric embryos were allowed to develop for up to 28 days before the pregnancies were stopped for further examination. The researchers collected five embryos, all of which contained kidneys that were growing normally and consisted of up to 65% human cells.

Previous attempts at integrating human and pig cells had faced challenges, as pig cells tended to outcompete and cause the death of human cells. However, the researchers in this study used a gene editing tool called Crispr to disable two genes responsible for pig kidney development. This created a microenvironment where the humanized kidneys could thrive. By turning regular human cells into pluripotent stem cells and enhancing their chances of integration with pig cells, the embryos were successfully developed.

While the kidneys in this study displayed structures characteristic of normal kidney development, it remains uncertain whether they would have continued to develop into fully functioning organs. Additionally, concerns have been raised about the potential for cancer due to the gene editing of the human cells. Extensive animal testing would be necessary to ensure the safety of organs grown using these techniques.

Despite the challenges, the scientists involved in this study believe that pigs are ideal donor animals due to their anatomical and organ size similarities to humans. With the average wait time for a kidney transplant being three to five years, demand for transplantable organs far exceeds supply. This groundbreaking research brings hope for potentially overcoming this organ shortage crisis in the future.

来源：
- 来源文章： 来源名称
– Definition of chimeric organisms: Definition Source
– Definition of Crispr: Definition Source

By 罗伯特·安德鲁

相关帖子

科学

科学家发现不规则海胆在深海稳定定居的化石证据

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔
科学

欧洲航天局证实风神卫星成功脱离轨道

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚
科学

超大质量黑洞迷人的吃零食习惯

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁

你错过了

技术

如何使用 VPN 解锁 Apple TV+：必备的流媒体解决方案

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 罗伯特·安德鲁 0条评论
技术

Apple Watch Series 9：规格和传感器方面的期待

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

翻盖和折叠手机：市场份额的新战场

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 加布里埃尔博塔 0条评论
技术

演员卡兰·哈里哈兰 (Karan Hariharan) 通过健美操实现的鼓舞人心的转变

9 年 2023 月 XNUMX 日 曼波布雷西亚 0条评论